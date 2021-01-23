Covid: 4,275 cases a new record, but more recoveries as well - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded a new high of 4,275 cases, just a week after the last peak of 4,029 cases on Jan 16, according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

However, he said 4,313 recoveries reported today was also the highest so far, taking the total number of cases recovered to 137,019 so far.

“Of the total number of new cases today, 4,264 are local transmissions, while 11 are import cases. This brings the cumulative number of new cases to 180,455 cases, with 42,769 of them still active,“ he said in a statement here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said seven more deaths were recorded today, bringing the death toll so far to 667.

He said there were 260 cases being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 103 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

More to come. — Bernama