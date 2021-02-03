Covid: 4,284 new cases wednesday, 18 more fatalities - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Although the number of fatalities dropped to 18 today from 21 yesterday, the number of new daily Covid-19 infections rose by 829 from 3,455 yesterday to 4,284 cases in the last 24 hours, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that of the new cases, six were import cases who were infected overseas while the remaining 4,278 were local transmissions.

Selangor continued to record the highest number of daily infections, with 1,572 cases, followed by Johor (964 cases); and Kuala Lumpur (651), he said in a posting on his official Twitter account today.

With the latest development, the total number of Covid-19 cases rose to 226,912, while the number of active cases stood at 48,309.

Currently, 307 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 141 of them intubated.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also said that of the 18 fatalities today, five were reported in Selangor, three each in Sarawak and Negeri Sembilan, two in Perak and one each in Melaka, Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Sabah.

Apart from that, 122 of the cases today involved clusters in lock-ups, Immigration detention centres (DTI) and prisons, namely the Tembok Mempaga cluster (54 cases), Tembok Pengkalan Chepa cluster (41), Tembok Bukit Besi cluster (14), Tembok Sungai Udang cluster (five), Seberang Perai Prison cluster (four), Tembok Taiping cluster (two), Jalan Harapan Prison cluster (one) and Sepang DTI (one).

The total number of infections now stands at 226,912 and the death toll at 809, while 3,804 recovery cases were recorded today, taking the total number of recoveries to 177,794.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 13 new clusters had been detected, with 12 workplace-related and one detention centre-related, namely the Tmbok Pengkalan Chepa Cluster in Kelantan.

“The workplace clusters are Ladang Tangkarason, Bandar Lama and Jalan Satu KKIP in Sabah; Jalan City and Jalan Aman (Selangor); Jalan Pulai 55 and Batu Tiga Setengah (Johor); Taman Koperasi and Kandi Sungai Besi (Kuala Lumpur); Lebuh Karak (Pahang); Precinct Seven construction site (Putrajaya); as well as Mayang Pasir (Penang).

“This takes the number of active clusters currently to 412, with 108 of them recording an increase in the number of cases today. The clusters with an increased number of cases are the Muda Construction Site cluster (534 cases), Jalan Yahya cluster (276) and Kebun Baru cluster (63),” he said in the statement.

The total number of clusters recorded thus far is 851. So far 439 clusters have ended, including five today namely Ikan Emas, Awan Lembah Construction Site, Tenun Merah, Sugud and Gerbang Pongs. — Bernama