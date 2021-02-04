Covid: 4,571 new cases Thursday, Selangor still records highest tally (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia today recorded 4,571 new daily Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 231,483, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham.

He said 4,082 recoveries were reported today while the total number of active cases was at 48,771.

“Of the new cases, only three were import cases who were infected overseas. The remaining 4,568 cases involved local transmissions,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 development today.

He said Selangor continued to record the highest number of daily cases, with 2,056, followed by Johor (664 cases) and Kuala Lumpur (481).

Meanwhile, Sarawak had 270 cases, Melaka (238), Sabah (175), Perak (163), Penang (157), Negeri Sembilan (100), Pahang (78), Terengganu (69), Kedah (51), Kelantan (48), Putrajaya (20) and Labuan (one).

Dr Noor Hisham said 308 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit, with 135 of them intubated.

He also said that 17 fatalities were reported today, taking the death toll to 826.

The fatalities involved 12 men, a four-month-old boy and two women as well as two male foreigners.

He said 10 new clusters were detected today, taking the total number of active clusters currently to 421, with 90 of them registering increased number of cases today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that of the 10 new clusters, six involved workplaces, namely the Jalan Industri Rawang and Jalan Jasmine clusters in Selangor; Jalan Gombak cluster (Selangor, Kuala Lumpur); Parit Penyengat cluster (Johor); Jalan Pengiran cluster (Sarawak) and Permata Satu cluster (Negeri Sembilan).

The other four were community clusters, namely the Kampung Lukut and Jalan Jelutong in Johor; as well as Kampung Pulau Jawa and Rantau Tanjung in Pahang.

“The clusters with the highest increase in new cases today are the Persiaran Perkilangan cluster (362 cases), Industri Serkam cluster (201) and Jalan Perindustrian cluster (150),” he said.

He said a total of 440 clusters had ended, including the Desa Setapak cluster today. — Bernama