KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 463 Covid-19 caused by inter-state activities (import B) were detected in Terengganu in May and June this year, resulting in the emergence of five large clusters in the community, said State Health Director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus(pix).

She said Kemaman recorded the highest cases, at 307, followed by Kuala Terengganu (36 cases) and the rest in other districts.

“This resulted in five large clusters, namely the Gong Badak Cluster (226 cases), Langgar Hilir Cluster (45 cases), Teluk Kalong Industrial Cluster (109 cases), Pasar Kemunting Cluster, Pahang (13 cases) and Kubang Jela Cluster (131 cases) .

“The latest in the Gong Pasir Cluster in Dungun , which is also caused by inter-state travel, with 40 positive Covid-19 cases detected so far,” she said in a post on her Facebook page last night.

Dr Nor Azimi said some of the B import cases that were detected involved individuals who underwent health screening before starting work in Terengganu.

“This way, we can make early detection and prevent infection... what worry us is the people in Terengganu commuting to and from the state to high-risk areas to work and for other matters.

“Inter-state travel is not a problem, but they must be more responsible by taking care of themselves so as not pose a health risk to others. Upon knowing they are at risk, they should go for screening at a nearby health clinic immediately,” she said. -Bernama