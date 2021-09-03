Covid: 50 pct adults in Johor to be fully vaccinated soon: Hasni

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 50 per cent of the adult population in Johor is expected to be fully vaccinated soon following the receipt of vaccine supplies by the state this month.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad(pix) said the state would receive a total of 1.9 million doses of vaccine in September, thus enabling it to move into the next phase of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“So, with this (vaccine supply), it is expected that within a day or two we (Johor) will reach 50 per cent of fully vaccinated recipients with more than 77 per cent already administered with the first dose of vaccine,” he told reporters at the Johor Education Department, here, yesterday.

With 1.9 million doses of the vaccine, he also expects to reach a 100 per cent vaccination rate for the first dose by the end of this month, thus enabling all registered adults in Johor to be fully vaccinated in October.

According to Hasni, the state government is currently stepping up vaccination efforts despite facing various challenges, including some residents getting late vaccination information from the MySejahtera application.

“So, we are using various methods like walk-ins at vaccination centres (PPV) that have a lot of vaccines and improving outreach by using mobile PPVs to speed up vaccination,” he said.

Hasni said this when commenting on whether the receipt of 1.9 million doses of the vaccine would be able to help districts that are experiencing difficulties due to lack of vaccine supply.

On the issue of some teachers in Johor refusing to get vaccinated, the Menteri Besar said the matter had been explained well and for those who were not ready, they had their reasons.

“I fully support the Health Ministry’s recommendation that individuals who are not ready to receive the vaccine should undergo regular testing, either swab or saliva tests.

“This measure is not only for teachers (who reject the vaccine) but also any party who is not ready to receive the vaccine, they are encouraged to do more frequent testing,” he added.-Bernama