Covid: 5,071 new cases, 97.6 per cent category one, two: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Covid-19 recoveries exceeded new Covid-19 cases today, with 5,372 recoveries recorded compared to 5,701 new cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah(pix) said in a statement that the latest development brings the total Covid-19 recoveries so far to 2,385,432 or 96.1 per cent of total new cases of 2,481,339.

“4,950 cases or 97.6 per cent of the 5,071 new Covid-19 cases reported today are category one and two cases, while 121 cases or 2.4 per cent are category three, four and five,” he added.

He said 5,056 cases from today’s total were local infections, involving 4,815 Malaysians and 241 foreigners with the remaining 15 cases being import cases.

Also, 557 cases required intensive care treatment along with 300 cases requiring respiratory support.

Dr Noor Hisham said five new clusters were identified today, three of them workplace clusters, and one education and community cluster each.

On the infectivity rate, he said the Rt value for the country was 0.96, with Putrajaya recording the highest value at 1.06 and Labuan with a zero value.