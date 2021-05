KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported its highest daily Covid-19 death toll to date after 61 fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) all 61 victims were Malaysians aged between 27 and 98, with the majority of them suffering from chronic illnesses. The country’s death toll now stands at 2,309 cases.

The highest number of fatalities were reported in the Klang Valley, with 16 cases in Selangor and five in Kuala Lumpur while 11 deaths were recorded in Johor and six each in Melaka and Penang.

“There were four deaths in Kedah, three each in Sarawak, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang, two in Terengganu and one death each in Perak and Labuan,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, in a Twitter post, Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia recorded 6,509 new Covid-19 cases, a slight dip from the 6,976 cases reported yesterday.

He said Selangor continued to record the highest number of new cases with 2,049 infections, followed by Sarawak (530), Johor and Kuala Lumpur each with 468 cases, Kelantan (451), Penang (384), Kedah (348) Melaka Negeri Sembilan each 329 cases, Terengganu (263), Pahang (257), Perak (231), Sabah (184), Labuan (171), Putrajaya (40) and Perlis (7).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 3,452 Covid-19 patients have fully recovered today, taking the total number of recoveries to 456,273 cases, while 711 patients are in the intensive care unit, including 369 who require respiratory support.

He also said that 20 new Covid-19 clusters were detected overnight, involving eight workplace clusters, six in the community, three religious clusters, an Education Ministry institution cluster, a high-risk group cluster and an import cluster.

The workplace clusters are Jalan Tengkorak, Jalan Bestari Satu and Jalan Dato Sellathevan Empat in Selangor; Jalan Todak and Jalan Perindustrian Bukit Minyak (Penang); Jalan Usaha Tujuh and Industri Pengkalan Balak (Melaka) and Wakaf Tembesu in Terengganu.

The ones in the community were identified as Jalan Akik in Johor; Deluxe and Kampung Padawan (Sabah); Kampung Pangkal Payung (Kelantan); Taman Teratai (Pahang) and Patau-Patau in Labuan.

“The religious clusters are Jalan Ehsan Jaya in Johor; Landai Permai (Kuala Lumpur) and Taman Setia Jaya (Negeri Sembilan),” he said.

The Kilometer Enam Jalan Lipis involves the Education Ministry institution cluster in Pahang and Kuala Lumpur; Jalan Jed, Selangor (high-risk group) and the Dermaga Sembilan in Johor is an import cluster. — Bernama