Covid: 6,145 new cases reported Sunday, 97.7 pct in categories one and two: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Malaysia recorded a decrease with 6,145 new cases reported as of noon today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The last time daily new Covid-19 cases dipped below the 7,000 mark was on Oct 11 when the country reported 6,709 cases.

The latest figure brings the cumulative number of cases to 2,390,687, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said of the new cases reported today, only 142 cases or 2.3 per cent involved categories three, four and five, while 6,003 cases or 97.7 per cent were in categories one and two.

“Twelve of the new infections were import cases while 6,133 involved local transmissions,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 9,231 recovered cases were reported overnight, which exceeded the number of new cases.

He said 640 confirmed Covid-19 cases were being treated in the intensive care unit, 281 of whom require ventilator support.

Also, nine new Covid-19 clusters were identified today, involving six in the workplace, two in the community and one high-risk group cluster, he said.