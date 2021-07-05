Covid: 6,387 new cases today, Selangor tops again

KUALA LUMPUR: It has been a week since new daily Covid-19 cases have stayed above 6,000 with 6,387 reported in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Twitter post today said the figure showed an increase of 342 cases compared to 6,045 cases yesterday.

The latest development takes the total Covid-19 cases in the country to 785,039.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor continued record the highest daily cases with 2,610 followed by Kuala Lumpur (819), Negeri Sembilan (523), Sarawak (424), Johor (324), Pahang (312) and Kedah (273).

Sabah reported 263 cases, Perak (249), Melaka (206), Penang (157), Kelantan (114), Labuan (71), Putrajaya (25), Terengganu (17) with no cases in Perlis.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham in a statement said from 6,387 new cases, 26 were imported (13 locals and 13 foreigners) and 6,361 were domestic transmissions involving 4,864 Malaysians and 1,497 non-Malaysians.

He said there were 4,532 recovery cases recorded today bringing the cumulative total of recoveries to 710,018 cases.

“The active cases now stand at 69,447 while 923 Covid-19 patients are being treated at intensive care units including 433 of them needing respiratory assistance,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said 77 fatalities were recorded today involving 73 locals and four foreigners aged between 29 and 86 with the majority of them having chronic diseases.

The Covid-19 death toll in the country stands at 5,574.

He said 13 new clusters were detected today with 11 of them in workplaces while two clusters involved the community.

The new workplace clusters recorded are at Industri Tech Valley Sendayan and Industri TTJ 2 in Negeri Sembilan; Jalan Harmoni Sembilan and Jalan Sri Sulong (Johor); Lorong Berjaya and Jalan Kayu Madang (Sabah); as well as the clusters at Industri Bentong Sebelas 2 and Industri Jerantut Feri in Pahang.

“Apart from that, workplace clusters were also detected in Industri 121 Kuala Baram in Sarawak; Dah Satu Industri Kulim in Kedah and Lintang Macallum Dua in Penang. The community clusters involved Kampung Bakong Gunong and Kampung Bechah Tembesu clusters in Kelantan,” he said.

In this regard, Dr Noor Hisham also said based on latest data recorded yesterday, the Covid-19 infectivity rate ( Rt ) in Malaysia is 1.06.

Pahang and Putrajaya have the highest Rt with at 1.17 while other states with Rt exceeding 1.0 are Melaka 1.12; Selangor (1.08); Kuala Lumpur (1.06); Kedah (1.05); Penang (1.04); Perak (1.04); and Sabah (1.02).

States with Rt below 1.0 are Negeri Sembilan, Labuan, Johor, Sarawak, Terengganu and Kelantan while Perlis has zero Rt. — Bernama