KUALA LUMPUR: The daily tally of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia showed a slight drop today to 6,509 cases from the record high of 6,976 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his latest tweet said Selangor continued recording the highest number of new cases over the past 24 hours with 2,049 cases.

It was followed by Sarawak with 530 cases, Johor and Kuala Lumpur each with 468 cases, Kelantan (451), Penang (384), Kedah (348) and Melaka and Negeri Sembilan each with 329 cases.

Terengganu reported 263 new cases, Pahang (257), Perak (231), Sabah (184), Labuan (171), Putrajaya (40) and Perlis (seven). — Bernama