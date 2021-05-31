SEARCH
Covid: 6,824 new cases reported today - Health DG

31 May 2021 / 15:45 H.
KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases in the country continues to drop today to 6,824, bringing the cumulative total to 572,357 cases, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Yesterday, the country’s Covid-19 daily tally dropped significantly to 6,999 cases from the all-time high of 9,020 recorded on Saturday.

Through his tweet today, Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor still recorded the highest number of new cases at 2,111, followed by Kelantan (695), Sarawak (654), Johor (489), Kedah (464), Kuala Lumpur (387) and Melaka (352).

Penang recorded 328 cases, followed by Perak (255), Negeri Sembilan (253), Pahang (219), Sabah (207), Terengganu (204), Labuan (166), Putrajaya (28) and Perlis (12).

More to come. — Bernama

