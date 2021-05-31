Covid: 6,824 new cases reported today - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases in the country continues to drop today to 6,824, bringing the cumulative total to 572,357 cases, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Yesterday, the country’s Covid-19 daily tally dropped significantly to 6,999 cases from the all-time high of 9,020 recorded on Saturday.

Through his tweet today, Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor still recorded the highest number of new cases at 2,111, followed by Kelantan (695), Sarawak (654), Johor (489), Kedah (464), Kuala Lumpur (387) and Melaka (352).

Penang recorded 328 cases, followed by Perak (255), Negeri Sembilan (253), Pahang (219), Sabah (207), Terengganu (204), Labuan (166), Putrajaya (28) and Perlis (12).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham, in a statement on the development of Covid-19, said that there were 67 deaths reported today involving 15 cases in Selangor, Johor (12), Sarawak (eight), Kedah (six), five cases each in Negeri Sembilan and Kelantan; Pahang (four) and three each in Penang, Labuan and Melaka; Sabah (two) and one case in Kuala Lumpur.

The number of individuals being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) thus far is 851 cases with 422 of them requiring respiratory assistance, he said.

He said that there were 25 new clusters detected today involving 14 workplace clusters, nine community clusters and one each of higher education cluster and high-risk group cluster, bringing the total number of active clusters to 655.

The workplace clusters are the Jalan Alam Jaya Cluster, Jalan Perusahaan Dua Lima Cluster, both in Selangor; Jalan Coastal Bintulu-Miri Cluster, Sarawak; Jalan Sierra Perdana Empat Cluster, Johor; Dah PKNK 3/8 Cluster, Kedah and Perindustrian Trisegi Cluster, Kuala Lumpur.

Other workplace clusters are the Jalan Mahsuri Kluang Cluster, Johor; Tapak Bina Klebang Cluster, Melaka; Lintang Bayan Lepas Enam Cluster, Penang; Industri Bukit Minyak Tujuh Cluster, Penang; Industri Indera Mahkota 14 Cluster, Pahang; Muara Tabuan Cluster, Sarawak; Industri Jalan Karak Cluster, Pahang and Jalan Sudirman Cluster, Pahang.

Nine community clusters detected are the Jalan Pantai Permai Cluster, Kuala Lumpur; Langgar Hilir Cluster, Terengganu; Kampung Gelong Badak Cluster, Kelantan; Tok Jawa Cluster, Kelantan; Jalan Jambusan-Sunchar Cluster, Sarawak; Dah Bagan Cluster, Kedah; Kampung Sungai Kerang Cluster, Perak; Millennium Cluster, Sabah and Kampung Laneh Cluster, Perak.

The higher education cluster reported today is the Dah Batu Dua Cluster in Kedah, while the high-risk group cluster is the Persiaran Titiwangsa Cluster in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama