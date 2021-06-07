Covid: 7,548 daily recoveries reported, exceeding 5,271 new cases recorded

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 7,548 Covid-19 recovery cases today, the highest reported since the outbreak in the country, thus bringing the total cases of recovery to 534,357 according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

On June 3, the nation reported 7,049 recoveries from the virus.

With the development today, there were more daily recoveries than new infections at 5,271 cases in the last 24 hours, which is a decline for the fourth consecutive day.

According to Dr Noor Hisham in a shared infographic on his Twitter site, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the country is 622,086 with 84,269 active cases.

At the same time, he said there were 82 deaths recorded today, taking the death toll to 3,460 people apart from 902 patients being treated at intensive care units (ICU) with 447 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor reported the highest daily cases with 1,374 cases followed by Sarawak (703), Negeri Sembilan (571), Kuala Lumpur (455), Johor (355), Kelantan (341), Sabah (336), Labuan (209) and Kedah (194).

Apart from that, Melaka had 178 cases, Perak (177), Penang (153), Terengganu (117), Pahang (99), Putrajaya (eight) and Perlis (one).

Dr Noor Hisham in a statement later said there were 23 new clusters detected with 16 of them involving workplaces, six involving the community as well as one relating to a high-risk group.

The workplace clusters recorded were in Integrasi Rawang Satu, Jalan Keretapi Lama Klang, Jalan Tujuh Selatan, Jalan SS Enam in Selangor; Jalan Perindustrian Tujuh, Jalan Parit Hulu, Jalan Besar Rengit (Johor) as well as Jalan Airport and Jalan Ilmu (Sarawak).

Apart from that, the clusters were in Pedas 2 and Industri Kampung Gebok in Negeri Sembilan; Hamparan (Sabah); Kampung Gajah Mati (Kelantan); Jalan Walter Granier (Kuala Lumpur); Jalan Burma (Penang) and Dah Ria Jaya (Kedah).

The community clusters involved Sungai Durin and Jalan Market in Sarawak; Taman Wawasan, Kampung Bolong Baru, Jalan Budi (Sabah) as well as Pelandang (Terengganu), meanwhile the high-risk cluster was detected in Jalan Keranji, Johor Bahru.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, there are now 726 active clusters while 1,635 clusters have been closed. — Bernama