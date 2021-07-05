Covid: 8.0 pct Malaysian population fully vaccinated: Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,618,316 people or 8.0 per cent of the Malaysian population have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday (July 4), said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) targets that 10 per cent of the country’s population or 3.2 million people will be fully vaccinated by the middle of July under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

In a Twitter post, Dr Adham said a total of 9,006, 715 doses of vaccines were dispensed yesterday.

“For daily vaccination, a total of 206,015 doses of vaccines were administered yesterday, involving 127,385 first dose recipients and 78,630 who received their second vaccine shot,” he said.

Selangor recorded the highest number of recipients who completed both doses of vaccination, totalling 348,853 people, followed by Sarawak (299,593), Kuala Lumpur (244,7090), Sabah (233,409) and Kedah (193,575). -Bernama