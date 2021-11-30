Covid: 84 cases detected during current Parliament sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 84 positive Covid-19 cases were identified from random screenings conducted during the current Parliamentary sitting since Oct 27, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said 18 cases were identified from Dewan Rakyat pre-sitting screenings from Oct 22 to 25 and control as well as preventive measures were carried out.

“All cases were isolated and investigations found the cases are not linked to epidemiology and no clusters were reported,” he said in a statement today.

He said 41 cases were reported between Oct 27 to Nov 28 and all cases were isolated quickly and there were no clusters reported while 25 cases were detected through random screening yesterday.

He said the cases identified have an RT PCR CT (cycle threshold) value of between 13.70 to 36.11.

Dr Noor Hisham explained that so far, all samples are most probably Delta variant detected through screening using PCR Genotyping Assay.

“To confirm the type of variant, the Institute of Medical Research (IMR) conducted genome study and is still waiting for the full results,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said a team from the Health Department of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Federal Territories is carrying out investigation and close contact tracing as well as risk evaluation to identify the source of infection to ensure follow-up action could be taken promptly.

He also advised individuals attending Parliament to continue monitoring their own health using MySejahtera application and those found symptomatic, are advised not to be present in Parliament and get tested for Covid-19 and to seek treatment of infected.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting is from Oct 27 to Dec 23 2021.

The Parliament and the Health Ministry (MOH) are carrying out random screening during the entire sitting to ensure the smooth proceeding of the house and to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 infection.-Bernama