Covid: 99.36 per cent of new cases on categories one and two

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 21,700 or 99.36 per cent of the 21,839 positive Covid-19 cases reported in Malaysia yesterday are in categories one and two, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Only 0.64 per cent or 139 cases are in categories three, four and five, he said in a statement today.

Covid-19 is a five-category disease, with category one being mild and category five the most severe infection.

“The number of category one cases reported yesterday is 9,401 while that for category two is 12,299.

“A total of 60 cases or 0.28 per cent are in category three, 42 cases (0.19 per cent) in category four and 37 cases (0.17 per cent) in category five,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said no new Covid-19 clusters were reported yesterday and 242 clusters are still active.

He said the national Covid-19 infectivity rate or Rt recorded yesterday was 0.92, with Selangor registering the highest value at 1.05 and Sabah the lowest at 0.63.

Only four states registered Covid-19 critical or intensive care unit (ICU) bed usage of at least 50 per cent, with Putrajaya the highest at 100 per cent.

The other three states with critical or ICU bed occupancy exceeding 50 per cent are Kuala Lumpur (67 per cent), Johor (55 per cent) and Selangor (51 per cent).-Bernama