Covid: Almost 33% of children in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,166,385 children aged five to 11 or 32.9 per cent of the child population in the country have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the COVIDNOW portal, a total of 1,714,171 children or 48.3 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,913,093 individuals or 93.6 per cent have completed the vaccination while 3,009,604 or 96.7 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

At the same time, a total of 16,094,258 individuals or 68.4 per cent of the adult population have received the booster dose, while 22,974,281 individuals or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 23,250,933 individuals or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for daily doses, a total of 10,883 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 5,172 of them as the first dose, 4,709 as second dose and 1,002 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,908,659.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal reported that five Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, with two of them in Sarawak while one each in Perak, Perlis and Selangor.-Bernama