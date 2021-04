KOTA BHARU: The Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) has assisted 9,392 rural folk in Kelantan to register for vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme since March 20 until yesterday.

APM Kelantan director, Zainuddin Hussin said most of the individuals assisted were senior citizens, the disabled and those without a smartphone, through the Agensi Basmi Covid-19 (ABC) project.

He said out of the 9,392 individuals who registered, 6,832 were from Pasir Mas, Gua Musang (1,666), Machang (476), Pasir Puteh (302) and Kuala Krai (116).

“This effort will be intensified as we only recently received the directive from the APM headquarters to mobilise our officers and members across the country for this purpose,” he added when contacted today.

Zainuddin said 50 APM volunteers from each branch in a district would be visiting villages to assist the residents to register for the vaccine shots and to explain to them the immunisation programme.

”We are targeting each APM member to get 10 residents to register per day. If this formula is successful, perhaps 500 can be registered within a day in a district,” he said. — Bernama