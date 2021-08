KUALA LUMPUR: The daily tally of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia surpassed the 21,000 mark today after recording 21,668 cases, the highest since the pandemic began early last year, according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a tweet, he said today’s tally brought the country’s cumulative total of Covid cases to 1,342,215.

Selangor still has the highest number of cases at 6,278, followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,436), Kedah (2,143), Sabah (2,052) and Johor (1,706).

A total of 1,229 cases was recorded in Penang, Sarawak (1,216), Kelantan (972), Perak (930), Negeri Sembilan (899), Pahang (629), Terengganu (594), Melaka (494), Putrajaya (56), Perlis (23) and Labuan (11).

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 20,780 new cases. -Bernama