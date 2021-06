KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 580,276 Covid-19 recovery cases today after 8,163 recoveries were recorded within 24 hours, according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said the country reported the highest number of recovery cases for two consecutive days (June 11 and June 12) since the pandemic hit the country.

A total of 64 deaths were recorded today, taking Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll to 3,908, he added.

“Active cases now stand at 73,324 and out of that number, a total of 917 cases are being treated at intensive care units with 452 patients requiring respiratory assistance.

“The total number of new cases (5,304) includes 5,299 local transmissions involving 4,146 citizens and 1,153 foreigners, while five import cases were reported involving two citizens and three non-citizens,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 15 new clusters were detected today with 11 of them involving the workplace, three in the community as well as one relating to higher education in Kedah.

The workplace clusters recorded were Industri Jalan Sijangkang Utama, Industri Sungai Chandong Sembilan and Industri Jalan Anggerik Mokara (Selangor), PLO Perindustrian 65, Jalan Johor and Kampung Choh (Johor), Jalan Agaseh and Lorong Satu A in Sabah, Desa Tun Razak 2 (Kuala Lumpur), Industri Jalan Usaha Merlimau (Melaka) and Industri Jalan Sepuluh in Kelantan.

The community clusters involved Kampung Sebandi Hilir and Kampung Tabuan Haji Drahman (Sarawak) as well as Kebayau (Sabah) while the higher education cluster was detected in Dah Sintok (Kedah), he said. — Bernama