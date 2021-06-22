Covid: Double-digit cases in T'ganu not an excuse to take SOP lightly

KUALA TERENGGANU: The people in Terengganu are reminded not to take the standard operating procedures (SOP) lightly although the number of Covid-19 cases in the state has dropped to double digits for 11 consecutive days.

State Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus(pix) said this was following the emergence of new clusters, including the Beladau Selat and Tanjung Ketum clusters in mukim Serada in Kuala Terengganu.

“Looking at the downward trend, many are hoping that we will reach zero cases soon. We hope so, too. However, we still detect new clusters and the infection revolves around families at a large scale.

“In the end, Covid-19 infects colleagues and social contacts. This shows that there are still meetings between families and the SOP compliance at workplaces is not at the highest level,” she told reporters here, today.

So far, a total of 75 positive cases were recorded from the two clusters and the targeted screening exercise is still ongoing.

Dr Nor Azimi added that the Covid-19 situation in Terengganu could only be considered as under control when only one digit of daily cases was reported and no new clusters detected within a week.

“However, in order to achieve the goal, we need cooperation from all quarters including residents to undergo screening tests when directed to do so,” she said.

Yesterday, Terengganu recorded 18 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative active cases in the state to 449. -Bernama