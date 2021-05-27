Covid: Emulate US, UK in bringing cases down through vaccination - Economist

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia needs to emulate the United States and the United Kingdom which have managed to significantly reduce Covid-19 cases through at least one dose of vaccine to 50% of their citizens.

Professor of Economics at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Graduate School of Business (UKM-GSB) Prof Tan Sri Noor Azlan Ghazali said the two countries which recorded a red zone in almost all of their respective countries earlier this year had reached almost 90% green zone today.

“The Covid-19 vaccine is definitely a very important thing (in reviving the economy). The government needs to ensure that its supply and distribution are carried out properly,” he said when interviewed by telephone in the Malaysia Petang Ini programme entitled Vaksin: Polisi Pulih Ekonomi (Vaccine: Economic Recovery Policy) which was broadcast on Bernama TV today.

Noor Azlan, however, said that currently the percentage of Malaysians who registered for the vaccine was still lower than the target with only the Klang Valley recording a satisfactory number of registrations, while some states recorded registrations of around 30%.

He said the spread of Covid-19 could be contained through widespread vaccination and self-lockdown by the community itself to ensure the country’s economy could be mobilised as fast as possible as well as avoid adverse impact on the people’s economy.

He said the government also needed to find ways to once again offer packages to help vulnerable groups due to the implementation of strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) at present.

The assistance package this time can be offered in different dimensions besides cash such as taxes, rent and utilities, he said.

According to Noor Azlan, there should be normal daily expenditure even during the implementation of the current strict SOP to continue spurring the growth of the local economy.

“For example, a cendol trader may lose customers because people spend time at home. However, a small network created in the locality can help the business,” he said. — Bernama