Covid: Expedite vaccination of factory workers - Sultan of Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has instructed that the vaccination of factory workers be expedited since there are many factories and industries in the state, as well as to break the chain of Covid-19 infection and achieve herd immunity.

Through a statement on the official Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today, he also urged those responsible for distributing vaccines nationwide to immediately increase the amount given to Selangor.

In addition, it also aims to ensure that the percentage ratio was in line with the total population and total infection rate in Selangor.

The statement also said that the Sultan of Selangor today granted new deputy Mufti of Selangor Prof Madya Dr Miszairi Sitiris an audience at Istana Bukit Kayangan, Shah Alam.

Miszairi reported for duty at the Selangor Mufti Department on July 1.

According to the statement, at a brief meeting, His Royal Highness expressed concern about the spread of the Covid-19 virus, especially among Muslims in the state.

As such, he advised all Muslims to celebrate next week’s Hari Raya Aidiladha moderately in their own homes and not return to their villages or leave their respective districts.

The statement added that with the rising number of sporadic Covid-19 cases in the community, His Royal Highness did not want the infection to continue to spread, like what happened during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

He also urged the people in the state to make sacrifices because the Covid-19 situation was worsening, with the number of new cases in Selangor exceeding 4,000 cases a day and the overall death toll now at 2,063, said the statement. — Bernama