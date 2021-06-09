Covid: Five new clusters recorded in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Five new clusters involving workplace infection and community transmission were detected in Sabah yesterday, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun(pix).

He said that three of the workplace clusters involved Ocean Blue, Segara and Coral in Kota Kinabalu.

“The two community clusters are Tanjung Aru Baru in Kota Kinabalu and Kampung Bundu Kuala Penyu,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the index case from the Ocean Blue cluster was a 29-year-old male ship crew member from Perak who began to show symptoms on June 3 before being tested positive after arriving at the dockyard in Kota Kinabalu on June 6, with results from the screening tests showing that 98 other crew members were also Covid-19 positive.

Based on preliminary investigation, he said all crew members had tested negative during a screening test on May 28 in Perak before they set sail for Sabah on June 1.

Masidi said the Segara cluster index case was a 40-year-old male electric technician at the Kinabalu Non Association Gas (KNNAG) platform, who tested positive during a symptomatic screening at the KPJ Hospital on June 2.

“Of the 141 samples taken, 10 others tested positive while 20 others are still awaiting their results,” he said.

In the Coral cluster at the Samarang platform, the index case was a 34-year-old asymptomatic chef who tested positive during the ship’s sign-off screening procedure on June 2.

“Close contact screening was immediately carried out, with 283 samples taken from all the crew members on the platform, with eight more testing positive,” he said.

Based on the official Facebook page of Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, there are currently 259 clusters in the state. -Bernama