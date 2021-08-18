Covid: Four fully vaccinated individuals among 12,993 fatalities: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A recent clinical audit revealed that four deaths involved fully vaccinated individuals out of 12,993 fatalities recorded, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“Our recent clinical audit data analysis on the ‘breakthrough deaths’ showed that among the overall 12,993 deaths recorded, 80 cases had been partially vaccinated (0.6 per cent) and four cases had full vaccination (0.03 per cent),” he said in a tweet today.

Over the 24-hour period up to noon yesterday, another 293 fatalities due to Covid-19 were recorded, bringing the death toll to 13,077.-Bernama