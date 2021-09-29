Covid: Funeral ceremony triggers Mokodou cluster in Ranau

KOTA KINABALU: A funeral ceremony in Ranau has sparked a new Covid-19 cluster, namely the Mokodou Cluster, with 94 positive cases detected so far, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

The state Covid-19 spokesperson said the index case for the community cluster was a 65-year-old man who tested positive at the Ranau Hospital last Saturday (Sept 25).

He said the initial investigation found that the wife to the man had died of lung cancer on Sept 15 and funeral rites were held in the man’s house in Kampung Mokodou.

“It was attended by almost 60 per cent of the village residents and family members from Kampung Tumbalang.

“The close contact screening has detected an increase in positive cases in Mukim Malinsau and Mukim Timbua among family members and friends who attended the burial in Kampung Tumbalang,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said 94 out of 146 people screened tested positive for Covid-19 including 43 news cases reported today.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah recorded 1,000 new cases today, of which 551 cases were detected through close contact screening.

“It can be concluded that there is still a high probability of non-compliance with the set standard operating procedures despite various calls and recommendations made by the government,” he said.-Bernama