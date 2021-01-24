Covid: Highest daily recoveries of 4,427 recorded on Sunday, with 3,346 new cases - Health DG (Update)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 4,427 daily recoveries today, its highest ever, while new Covid-19 cases remained at four digits with 3,346, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the recoveries resulted in the number of active cases dropping to 41,677 compared to 42,769 yesterday, while nine more clusters were detected today, including eight linked to workplaces.

“Selangor reported the highest number of daily cases with 950, followed by Sabah (431 cases), Kuala Lumpur (390), Johor (378), Sarawak (255), Terengganu (179), Negeri Sembilan (160) and Melaka (152).

“Penang, meanwhile, had 90 cases, Kedah (85), Kelantan (77); Pahang (63); Labuan (49); Perak (46); Putrajaya (38) and Perlis (three),” he said in a statement on Covid-19 development today.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 11 fatalities — 10 Malaysians and one foreigner — were reported today.

Meanwhile, 265 patients are being treated in intensive care units, with 102 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

On the nine new clusters, Dr Noor Hisham said only one of them involved a detention centre, with the Tembok Taiping Cluster in Perak recording 42 positive cases.

Of the eight workplace-linked clusters, two were detected in Sabah and Johor and one each in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“In Sabah, the Ladang Segama Cluster had 22 cases and the Jalan Segama Cluster 20 cases. In Johor, the Jalan Tegar Cluster had eight cases and Keluli Tujuh Cluster 21 cases.

“In Selangor, the Jalan Sebelah Cluster had 83 cases; followed by Bukit Emas Cluster (46 cases) in Negeri Sembilan; Sri Petaling Construction Site Cluster (44) in Kuala Lumpur; and Flora Construction Site Cluster (13) in Putrajaya,” he said. — Bernama