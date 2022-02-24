Covid: ICU bed occupancy below 50 per cent

KUALA LUMPUR: The occupancy rate for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) hospital beds in Putrajaya, Labuan, and nine other states was below 50 per cent as of yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The nine states are Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak, he said in a daily statement on the current Covid-19 situation today.

“However, five states showed utilisation rates of over 50 per cent, namely, Kelantan at 83 per cent, Kuala Lumpur and Johor (65 per cent respectively), Melaka (58 per cent) and Perlis (55 per cent).

“For non-ICU beds, 12 states showed over 50 per cent occupancy rates, namely Kelantan (101 per cent), Selangor (97 per cent), Perak (90 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (87 per cent), Perlis (81 per cent), Putrajaya (77 per cent), Johor (75 per cent), Pahang and Sabah (each 71 per cent), Penang (52 per cent), Terengganu (52 per cent) and Sarawak (52 per cent).

Dr Noor Hisham said overall, each state was prepared with a quick response plan in the event of an increase in cases requiring admission to the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC), hospitals and ICU.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry recorded 31,199 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (Feb 23), bringing the total cumulative cases to 3,305,157. Of the total, 1,804 cases required hospital admission.

Of the new cases, 194 cases or 0.62 per cent were Categories Three, Four and Five while 31,005 cases or 99.38 per cent were of Category One and Two.

Of the 194 reported, 153 cases or 78.87 per cent are unvaccinated, have incomplete vaccination or have complete vaccination but unboosted.

Dr Noor Hisham said 20,399 recoveries were reported yesterday, bringing the cumulative recovered cases to 2,994,840.

In the meantime, he said individuals who have not received the vaccine and had never been infected with Covid-19 were the people most at risk from the coronavirus.

“These individuals are advised to immediately register and get the Covid-19 vaccine. Those who have registered, MOH requests that they keep to their appointment to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“The ministry will continue to monitor the development of infections in the country and abroad through information obtained from the World Health Organisation (WHO). MOH will ensure that the appropriate preventive and control measures are implemented continuously,” he said.-Bernama