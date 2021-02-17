Covid immunisation will strengthen Malaysia’s position in global supply chain - MITI

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme which is scheduled to begin next week can strengthen the confidence of the business and investment sectors in the country, says the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI).

MITI secretary general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali said the comprehensive vaccination programme would impact positively on the operations of the business community and industries in Malaysia.

“This programme is expected to help accelerate the overall opening and recovery of economic activities.

“It will directly increase productivity and strengthen Malaysia’s position in the global supply chain,” he told Bernama when contacted, today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday launched the Handbook on the national Covid-19 immunisation programme which will kick off on Feb 26, pending arrival of the first batch of vaccine on Feb 21.

The immunisation will be carried out in three phases, The first being from Feb 26 until Apr 2021, the second, from Apr until Aug 2021, and the third, from May 2021 until Feb 2022.

On Jan 11, Malaysia through the Ministry of Health signed an agreement with Pfizer (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd for delivery of the Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech BNT1262b vaccine nationwide.

The agreement involved acquisition of the first 12,799,800 doses of the vaccine for 20 per cent of the Malaysian population, with two doses for each person. — Bernama