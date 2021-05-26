Covid: Individuals entering Sabah must undergo RT-PCR testing: Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Individuals entering Sabah must undergo RT-PCR COVID-19 testing five days before their departure, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun(pix).

Masidi said only individuals who show no symptoms and whose results are negative would be allowed to enter Sabah and to undergo a 14-day quarantine as set by the state government.

“Individuals from Sabah who wish to travel to Labuan will have to undergo RT-PCR Covid-19 testing three days before entering Labuan, while individuals from Sabah who want to enter Sarawak and the peninsula do not have to undergo RT-PCR testing as set by the Ministry of Health Malaysia,” the state government’s Covid-19 spokesman said in a statement yesterday.

In addition he said, inter-district travel for the purpose of going to and from work are allowed but those involved must be able to produce an approval letter from their employer.

“Inter-district travel is also allowed for the purpose of getting Covid-19 vaccination, going back to university, returning to permanent residence after undergoing quarantine, court proceedings and attending job interviews but the relevant documents must be produced.

“Those who wish to attend the funeral of close relatives, have urgent matters or wish to visit their long-distance spouse must obtain a police permit to travel inter-district,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah yesterday recorded a new workplace cluster, the South Kalabakan Cluster in Kalabakan, involving FGV Holdings Estate employees.

“The index case is a 55-year-old man who is also the estate manager who tested positive for Covid-19 following screening at a private clinic on May 20 after which another 21 positive cases were detected among close contacts, making a cumulative total of 22 cases to date.

“Based on preliminary investigation, the index case is believed to have contracted the virus when he made a Hari Raya visit to a workers’ quarters at the estate,“ he said.

On Covid-19 development in Sabah, Masidi said 266 new positive cases were recorded in the state yesterday, making a cumulative total of 60,828 adding that there were 89 recoveries yesterday bringing the number of those recovered so far to 58,887.-Bernama