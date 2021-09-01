Covid: Labuan's vaccinated folk urged to continue to adhere to SOPs

LABUAN: The people must continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) even after they have received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, said Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari.

“This is because they are still at risk of contracting the virus and might infect some of their family members, especially those below the age of 18 years who have yet to get vaccinated.

“Those who have been vaccinated must continue complying with the Covid-19 SOPs...work hand in hand with the healthcare personnel by strictly adhering to the health advisory and the SOPs on the movement restriction and social activities,” he told Bernama today.

Dr Ismuni also reminded that despite having achieved the adult population herd immunity and moved into Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), this duty-free island was still exposed to infections due to its close proximity to Sabah and Sarawak, which were still grappling with positive cases of Covid-19.

“Besides that, Labuan being an oil and gas hub, continues to receive the inflow of ship crews domestically and internationally. Therefore, it is important for everyone to stay alert to possible infections around us,” he added.

He also cautioned that this federal territory could return to difficult times when it recorded more than 8,000 positive cases in three months (from May) with about 140 deaths.

“Our healthcare teams are still not able to rest....we have to conduct monitoring of the SOPs and carry out the awareness programme, House Free from Covid-19,” he said.

Dr Ismuni also called on the people who have yet to get vaccinated, to do so as the recent five cases (Aug 27) involved unvaccinated family members.

“We hope the business operators only allow vaccinated customers to enter their premises as monitoring (of customers’ vaccination status) cannot be done 24 hours,” he said.

Of Labuan’s adult population, 98.39 per cent or 67,399 have completed their second-dose vaccination as of Tuesday (Aug 31). -Bernama