Covid : M'sian retiree among 26 new cases in S'pore on Wednesday

SINGAPORE: A 74 year-old Malaysian retiree is among the 26 new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore on Wednesday, according to the republic's Ministry of Health (MOH).

“His test result came back positive on May 25. His serology test result is negative. He received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on March 19,“ said the ministry in its full data released late last night.

The retiree is a family member and household contact of Case 63709, a 46 year-old Singaporean woman who works as a secretary at Prestige Legal LLP and was confirmed for Covid-19 on May 24.

Three new cases reported on Wednesday also involved other Malaysians with two classified as unlinked and one linked to the Marina Bay Sands Casino dealer cluster which currently has seven cases.

As at noon Wednesday, the republic reported a total of 61,916 Covid-19 caseload with 34 open clusters so far with the largest involving the Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster with 108 cases.

There are currently 242 confirmed cases still in hospital, with most of them being stable or improving.

Two, however, in critical condition in the intensive care unit and 18 requiring oxygen supplementation, said the ministry.-Bernama