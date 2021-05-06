Covid: Malaysia records 3,551 cases on Thursday - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia today recorded 3,551 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total infections in the country to 427,927.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted that Selangor continued to record the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours, with 1,137, followed by Kuala Lumpur (477) and Sarawak (391).

Kelantan, meanwhile, recorded 326 cases, followed by Penang (305); Johor (258); Perak (137); Kedah (112); Pahang (97); Negeri Sembilan (85); Melaka (82); Sabah (69); Terengganu (58); Putrajaya (12); Perlis (three) and Labuan (two).

In a media statement, Dr Noor Hisham said that there were 2,709 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 392,555, with 33,762 active cases.

He said 354 patients were in the intensive care units, with 199 of them requiring ventilator assistance while 19 fatalities were reported today, taking the death toll to 1,610.

He explained that 14 new clusters were identified today. Eight were workplace clusters, two clusters each in the community and education sector, including one involving a Ministry of Education (MOE) educational institution, as well as one high-risk cluster and one religious cluster.

“The four workplace clusters are in Batu Arang and Industri Platinum in Selangor; Persiaran Meru Raya and Persiaran Greentown Tujuh in Perak; Jalan Temangan in Kelantan; Jalan Pertama Empat in Johor; Industri Lengkuk Teknologi in Negeri Sembilan; and Jalan Tunku in Sabah,” he said.

The two community clusters were in Kampung Chat in Kelantan and Indera Mahkota Lima in Pahang; while the two education sector clusters were in Jalan Sungai Merab (MOE educational institution) and Jalan Teknologi Kota Damansara in Selangor.

The high-risk group clusters involved Jalan Korma in Johor while the religious clusters was in Dah Lubuk Emas in Kedah.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 1,322 clusters had ended, including seven today, while 418 active clusters remained.

The seven clusters which ended today were Bukit Sera; Danan; Jalan Kubota Sentral; Jalan Kenanga; Pagar Bukit Chagar; Tembok Taiping; and Jalan Taming. — Bernama