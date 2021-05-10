Covid: Malaysia records 3,807 new cases, Selangor tops list - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia continued to breach the 3,000 mark when 3,807 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 444,484, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a posting on his Twitter page, he said Selangor continued to top the daily list with 1,149 cases, followed by Sarawak (649) and Kelantan (329).

Kuala Lumpur recorded 320 cases; Johor, 257; Penang, 245; Kedah, 224; Negeri Sembilan, 144; Perak, 119; Sabah, 96; Terengganu, 93; Melaka, 88; Pahang, 77; Putrajaya, 11; and Labuan and Perlis three each.

In a media statement, Dr Noor Hisham said that in the last 24 hours, 3,454 patients had recovered, bringing the cumulative total for recoveries to 405,388 and active cases to 37,396.

He said 434 cases were still being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 224 requiring ventilator support while the death toll rose to 1,700 after 17 fatalities were reported today.

A total of 19 new clusters were detected today, involving seven in workplaces, five each in the community and religious events and two in the education sector.

“The workplace clusters are Balakong Jaya Tiga and Jalan Raja Musa in Selangor; Jalan Maharani, Johor; Bukit Minyak Lapan, Penang; Dah Empat Kota, Kedah; Kompleks Empat, Sabah; and Gudang Genting, Pahang,“ he said.

The religious event-linked clusters are Desa Kemuning and Jalan Haji Alias in Selangor; Pekan Pasir Mas, Kelantan; Jalan Kesyukuran, Johor; and Dah Lalang, Kedah.

The community clusters are Ulu Anap and Emperan in Sarawak; Kampung Sawah, Johor; Pelagat Tiga, Terengganu; and Parit Lima, Perak while the education clusters are Jalan Jurutera, Selangor; and Jalan Baling, Perak.

Dr Noor Hisham said the total number of clusters ended was 1,359 while active clusters stand at 448. — Bernama