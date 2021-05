KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 6,976 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest figure recorded since the pandemic hit the country more than a year ago.

The figure was shared by Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his official Twitter account today.

Prior to this, the highest number of new cases recorded was on May 20, with 6,806 cases.

With this new development, the cumulative cases of Covid-19 in the country now stand at 512,091.

Meanwhile, Selangor still recorded the highest number of new cases at 2,235, followed by Sarawak with 663 and Kelantan with 626.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the new cases involve 6,971 local transmissions, while five were imported, taking the number of active cases to 57,022.

He said there were 49 fatalities overnight, bringing Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll to 2,248 cases.

“There are now 681 cases in the intensive care unit with 361 of them requiring respiratory support,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 3,587 patients recovered today, with the number of recoveries now at 452,821 cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham, in his statement, said there were 24 new clusters detected today, involving nine workplace clusters, eight community clusters, six religious clusters and one high-risk group cluster, bringing the total number of active clusters to 556.

Dr Noor Hisham said the workplace clusters are Jalan Kempas Dua Cluster and Jalan Perindustrian Lima Cluster in Johor; Jalan Bukit Puchong Cluster and Kemuning Tujuh Cluster in Selangor; Persiaran Cassia Selatan Dua Cluster; Bukit Minyak Industry Cluster and Jalan Kilang Ubi Cluster, in Penang.

Other workplace clusters are the Jalan Enam Selatan Cluster involving Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Negeri Sembilan, as well as the Bandar Jalan Putra Cluster in Pahang.

As for community clusters, they are the Simpang Juasseh Cluster (Negeri Sembilan); Jarum Laut Cluster (Johor), Bukit Temedak Cluster (Sarawak); Kampung Paroh Cluster (Terengganu); Jalan Mangga Cluster (Sabah); Kampung Jakar Cluster (Kelantan); Taman Sourabaya Indah Cluster (Sarawak) and Kampung Panggong Cluster (Kelantan), he said.

The religious clusters detected are Permai Sejahtera Cluster (Pahang); Terendak Permai Cluster (Melaka); Dah Seri Perigi (Kedah); Taman Majupadu Cluster (Johor); Jalan Desa Satu Cluster (Selangor) and Parit Dato Onn Cluster (Johor), while the high-risk cluster reported is Jalan Temiang Cluster (Negeri Sembilan). — Bernama