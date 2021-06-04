Covid: Malaysian Rubber Council donates 10 ventilators to MOH, RM3.62 mln to PPUM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC) through the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities donated 10 units of ventilator machines worth RM580,000 to the Health Ministry today.

The donation was towards the support of critical patients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, MRC said in a statement today.

Apart from that, MRC also handed over RM3.6 million to University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) to purchase essential supplies for Covid-19 treatment at the medical centre.

The aid includes medical equipment such as bronchoscopy system, defibrillator (adult), syringe pump and others as well as rubber gloves and medicines such as favipiravir and tocilizumab.

“Following the excellent performance by the rubber sector in 2020, especially the rubber gloves industry, MRC as the responsible agency is committed to assist the government’s efforts to help the economy and people who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,“ said Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.

It is hoped the contributions to MOH and PPUM will assist frontliners working tirelessly to curb the spread of coronavirus and benefit Malaysians.

Recently, MRC handed RM20 million to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) for the Covid-19 Fund. -Bernama