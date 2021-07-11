Covid: Mass screening in Labuan’s Titian cluster finds 10 pct positive cases

LABUAN: The mass Covid-19 active case detection (ACD) exercise in the newly-emerged Titian 2 Cluster here found only 10% out of the total 80% population tested for the virus to be positive.

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the cluster in the Filipino refugee-settlement, which has a population of 2,912 people, thus far was well under control and would continue to be monitored.

“Most of the people in the settlement are working in the town centre, and some involved in the construction sector. Certainly they have interaction with the local community... as such, it is our responsibility to ensure they are free from Covid-19 infections,“ he told Bernama.

The ACD exercise which started on Friday and ended yesterday was to ensure that Covid-19 spread in the densely-populated settlement is contained effectively.

National Security Council (MKN) Labuan director Mohd Hafiez Daud said the settlement is registered with MKN.

“These refugees are mostly holding IMM13 (a document issued to Filipino refugees in Sabah and Labuan), and, there is a small number of those staying in the settlement who are Malaysians and also with status of Malaysian permanent resident,” he said.

Meanwhile, Labuan Natural Disaster Management Committee chairman Rithuan Ismail said roadblocks at two entry points to the settlement which had been mounted since last Friday would be ended in the next few days depending on Labuan Health Department’s advice.

Labuan is seeing a downward trend in the number of individuals testing positive for Covid-19, recording two digits new cases in the past four days. — Bernama