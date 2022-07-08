Covid: MOH mulls issuing compound notices if cases continue to rise, says Khairy (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) is not ruling out the possibility re-enforcing the issuance of compound notices under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) if Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the country.

Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix) said the people had become increasingly complacent about standard operating procedures (SOP) to check Covid-19, especially regarding the wearing of face masks in indoor areas.

Many people are no longer wearing face masks though they were reminded that it is still mandatory in enclosed premises, the only thing was that since April 17, we no longer issue compound notices because the MOH had by then, made a decision in line with the Transition to Endemic Phase by prioritising community empowerment and individual responsibility.

“However, if the number of cases continues to surge at an alarming rate, the MOH will not hesitate to reinstate Act 342, especially for those who refuse to wear face masks in enclosed places,“ he told a press conference at the Parliament Building, here today.

Under Act 342, individuals found guilty of violating the rules can be fined not more than RM1,000 or be imprisoned for a term not exceeding six months.

As such, Khairy called on all Malaysians to abide by the SOP, especially the wearing of face masks in enclosed and public areas as it is an effective measure to reduce Covid-19 infection.

Asked whether the MOH has determined the Covid-19 infection threshold for the reissuance of the compound notices, Khairy said the matter has not been decided.

“We, at the MOH also do not want to revert (to previous measures), we have now dropped the other agencies from Act 342... only the MOH is left to issue notices (compounds) in relation to face masks and so on.

“When we entered the Transition to Endemic Phase, all other agencies especially the police, urged that we stop the devolution of law enforcement (issue of compound notices ) because they have other work to do and the MOH agreed,“ he added.-Bernama