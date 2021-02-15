Covid: MOH targeting infectivity rate of less than 1.0 to break chain of infection - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: he Ministry of Health (MOH) is targeting the Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) to continue to drop to less than 1.0 and remain at 0.5 to successfully break the chain of infection in the country.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix), through an infographic shared on his Twitter account today, showed that the Covid-19 Rt according to daily cases nationwide was at 0.89 as of yesterday.

Earlier, he said the daily Covid-19 cases and the expected number of cases from Sept 20, 2020 to May 31, 2021 according to the Rt projection was 1.1 and 1.2.

The nation’s Covid-19 Rt has shown a significant decrease since Jan 31, dropping from 1.16 to 0.88 on Feb 11, before rising to 0.92 (Feb 13) and going down again to 0.89 yesterday.

As of yesterday, the cumulative total number of cases nationwide was 264,269, with 49,490 active cases, while seven fatalities were reported. — Bernama