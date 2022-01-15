Covid: More than 22.9 mln adults in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,901,050 individuals or 97.8 per cent of of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW portal, a total of 23,181,492 individuals or 99 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adolescent population, involving those aged between 12 and 17, 90.9 per cent or 2,860,918 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 88.1 per cent or 2,773,020 individuals from the group have completed the vaccination.

Meanwhile, 236,104 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 1,746 of them as first dose, 2,234 as second dose and 232,124 as booster doses.

This development brings to a total of 60,557,570 doses, including 9,043,384 in booster doses, having been dispensed nationwide under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday.-Bernama