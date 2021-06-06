Covid: More than 70,000 teachers vaccinated - Radzi

PUTRAJAYA: More than 70,000 teachers have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

He said the Ministry of Education (MOE) would strive to increase the number as the school session would continue with Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) until the end of July.

Radzi, in a virtual press conference today, said discussions on the matter had been held with National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy was previously reported to have said that a total of 500,000 teachers have been listed as vaccine recipients under Phase 2 of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme which began on April 19.

Meanwhile, Radzi said the MOE had discussed the methods and approaches that could be applied to prevent schools from becoming a Covid-19 cluster.

On the Cerdik initiative, conducted by Yayasan Hasanah, he said a total of 12,887 tablets and laptops have been distributed to 95 schools, through 51 state education offices nationwide.

“A total of 40,920 more units will be distributed by June 12, while the distribution of the remaining 96,823 units is expected to be completed by the end of September this year,” he said.

The initiative announced in Budget 2021, aims to provide digital access consisting of laptops, tablets, and data connectivity to 150,000 students from low-income families. — Bernama