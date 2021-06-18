Covid: N. Sembilan records 1,086 cases today due to targeted screening :MB

SEREMBAN: New Covid-19 cases in Negeri Sembilan reached four digits yesterday due to the targeted screening by employers on their staff, especially from the industrial sector, as well as close contact and symptomatic screenings.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the targeted screening being carried out by employers from the industrial sector in the Seremban district was the main contributor to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.

He added that the surge in the number of cases was also the result of close contact screenings by district health offices.

He said of the 1,086 cases reported yesterday, 41 per cent were detected from close contacts, 36 per cent from existing clusters and 23 per cent from sporadic cases.

“For cases under existing clusters, 78 per cent involved workers in the industrial sector, special care centres (13 per cent) and another nine per cent involved communities.

“Sporadic cases involved employment screening or symptomatic screening of workers in the industrial sector,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The 1,086 cases reported today brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 36,194, with 10 fatalities reported yesterday. -Bernama