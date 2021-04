KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 1,070 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday’s 1,349, while seven more fatalities due to the disease were reported in the same period.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest development brought the cumulative number of positive cases in the country to 352,029, with 14,278 cases still active.

He said nine of the cases today were imported, with the rest involving local transmissions.

“The import cases involve five non-citizens and four citizens, while local cases involve 904 citizens and 157 non-citizens.

“There were also 1,294 recoveries recorded today, bringing the total number of patients cured so far to 336,456 cases,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 180 cases were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 89 requiring respiratory aids.

He said all the seven death cases today involved Malaysians, which took the cumulative number of Covid-19 fatalities in the country to 1,295.

According to him, Selangor reported the highest number of new daily cases at 327, followed by Sarawak (225) and Penang (133).

He added that six new clusters were detected today, five of them involving the workplace.

The new workplace clusters recorded were Lorong Dua (Selangor), Taman Komersial (Selangor); Jalan Inovasi (Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya); Jalan Mata Kuching (Melaka); Persiaran Utama (Negeri Sembilan); while the only cluster involving the community was Bukit Sera (Kedah).

“The latest development brings the total number of clusters so far to 1,411, with 355 of them currently active,” he said, adding that 10 clusters were declared ended today. — Bernama