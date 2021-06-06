Covid: New cases drop by 1,211 to 6,241 today

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dropped further to 6,241 today from 7,452 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brings the cumulative figure for positive cases to 616,815, he said in a posting on his Twitter account.

Selangor continued to top the daily case list with 2,178, followed by Sarawak (600), Johor (565), Negeri Sembilan (556), Kuala Lumpur (415), Sabah (305), Penang (271) and Kelantan (270).

Melaka had 225 cases, Labuan (212), Perak (174), Terengganu (158), Pahang (155), Kedah (125), Putrajaya (30) and Perlis (two).

