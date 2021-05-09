Covid: New cases fall to 3,733 today, Selangor still reporting highest cases

KUALA LUMPUR: After two days of recording more than 4,000 daily Covid-19 cases , Malaysia reported lower transmissions with 3,733 cases in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his post on Twitter said in the period, Selangor is still having the highest daily infections with 1,278 cases followed by Sarawak (454), Johor (365) and Kuala Lumpur (338).

Penang reported 280 cases, Kelantan (254), Negeri Sembilan (205), Kedah (176), Pahang (100), Perak (80), Sabah (61), Melaka (66), Putrajaya (20), Labuan (six), and Perlis, one. — Bernama