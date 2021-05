KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia today recorded its highest ever number of daily Covid-19 cases at 6,075, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a posting on his Twitter page, he said Selangor again topped the daily case list with 2,251, followed by Johor (699), Kuala Lumpur (660), Kedah (445), Kelantan (441) and Sarawak (323).

Perak had 220 cases, Terengganu (203), Negeri Sembilan (189), Penang (183), Sabah (160), Pahang (150), Melaka (122), Labuan (14), Putrajaya (nine) and Perlis (six).

Since the coronavirus hit Malaysia in January last year, the previous record high in new infections was at 5,728 cases, registered on Jan 30 this year. — Bernama