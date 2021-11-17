Covid: New cases increase to 6,288 Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Covid-19 new infections jumped to 6,288 cases today from 5,413 reported yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Of the new cases, he said 98 per cent or 6,163 cases were in categories one and two, while the remaining 125 cases were in categories three, four and five.

He said the country's infectivity rate or R-Naught (Rt) now stood at 1.04, with Putrajaya recording the highest Rt at 1.15 followed by Negeri Sembilan (1.06) and Kuala Lumpur and Selangor (1.05).

“A total of 4,743 recoveries were reported today, bringing the cumulative figure to 2,466,523,” he said in a statement today.

He added that a total of 536 cases were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 251 of whom require respiratory assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham said eight new clusters were identified today, taking the number of active clusters to 247.