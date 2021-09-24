Covid: New cases rise to 14,554 Friday: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia increased to 14,554 today, compared to 13,754 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah(pix).

Dr Noor Hisham, in a social media post said with the latest figure, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases now stood at 2,171,232.

He said Sarawak topped the daily case list with 2,825 infections, followed by Selangor (2,244), Johor (1,807), Sabah (1,273), Penang (1,231) and Perak (1,144).

States that recorded new cases in triple-digits today were Kedah with 908 cases, Kelantan (910), Terengganu (690), Pahang (598), Melaka (401), Kuala Lumpur (271) and Negeri Sembilan (157).

Meanwhile, Perlis and Putrajaya recorded 65 and 30 cases respectively, while Labuan recorded zero new cases. -Bernama