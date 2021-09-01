Covid: New cases today down to 18,762 - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: New daily cases of Covid-19 in the country dropped to 18,762 in the last 24 hours compared with 20,897 cases yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham in a tweet on his official site said the total cumulative positive cases of Covid-19 in Malaysia now stands at 1,765,016.

Selangor remains the state with the highest cases today even though the number fell to 3,711 cases compared with 4,371 yesterday.

“This is followed by Sabah, 2,430 cases, Sarawak (2,414), Johor (1,993), Penang (1,762), Kedah (1,585) and Kelantan (1,504).

“Meanwhile Perak recorded 899 cases, Pahang (715), Kuala Lumpur (573), Terengganu (506), Melaka (309) and Negeri Sembilan (291),” he said.

Three states with less than 100 cases are Putrajaya 34 cases, Perlis (33) and Labuan (three).-Bernama