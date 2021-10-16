Covid: New cases up slightly to 7,509 today: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases increased slightly to 7,509 cases as of noon today, compared to 7,420 cases yesterday, says Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said of the 7,509 new cases reported today, only 116 cases or 1.5 per cent were from categories three, four and five, while another 7,393 cases or 98.5 per cent were from categories one and two.

“Of the total number of new cases, 16 are import cases while 7,493 are local transmissions,“ he said in a statement on the Covid-19 situation today.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 9,531 recoveries were recorded, surpassing the new cases tally.

He said there were 630 confirmed Covid-19 cases undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 281 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

According to him, nine new clusters have been identified, with four involving the workplace; education (three clusters); community and high-risk group (one each).

More detailed information on the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia will be uploaded on the COVIDNOW website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my. The data is updated at midnight daily.-Bernama